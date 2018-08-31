Bradley helps Red Sox rally past White Sox 9-4

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the team's 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jackie Bradley Jr hit a sacrifice fly in Boston's four-run seventh inning and a tiebreaking single in the ninth, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Thursday night.

Ian Kinsler sparked the winning rally with a one-out single off Thyago Vieira (1-1) for the last of his three hits. Blake Swihart then walked before Bradley drove in Kinsler with a liner into right field.

Major league-leading Boston poured it on from there. Andrew Benintendi added another RBI single and J.D. Martinez hit a three-run drive for his 39th homer, making it 9-4 and sending much of the crowd of 18,015 to the exits.

Mookie Betts also homered as the Red Sox (93-42) earned their third straight win and increased their AL East advantage to 8 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, who blew a late lead in an 8-7 loss to Detroit. Ryan Brasier (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for his first win in his 28th major league appearance.

Chicago (53-81) wasted a terrific start by Lucas Giolito, who struck out eight while pitching 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Avisail Garcia homered and drove in three runs, and Yolmer Sanchez collected three hits in the opener of a 10-game homestand.

BREWERS 2, REDS 1, 11 INNINGS

Lorenzo Cain hit a home run off the top of the left field fence in the 11th inning and Milwaukee, a day after winning a slugfest that went extras, edged Cincinnati.

NL batting leader Christian Yelich went 0 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk for Milwaukee. On Wednesday night, he went 6 for 6 and hit for the cycle as the Brewers outlasted Cincinnati 13-12 in 10 innings.

The playoff-contending Brewers totaled just six hits in their latest victory. Cain hit the first pitch from Austin Brice (2-3) that hit the wall and bounced over for his 10th home run. Brice, recalled from Triple-A Louisville before the game, left with an apparent injury one out into the 11th.

Joakim Soria (1-0) allowed a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless 10th to get the win. Josh Hader pitched the 11th for his 11th save.

TIGERS 8, YANKEES 7

Victor Martinez hit his second home run of the game and Niko Goodrum followed with a homer off Dellin Betances in the ninth inning, rallying Detroit past New York.

The Tigers, last in the majors in home runs, connected five times and ended a five-game losing streak.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 300th career home run for the Yankees, who have lost three of four. They began the day 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL East and 4 1/2 games ahead of Oakland for the top wild-card spot.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer in the seventh that put the Yankees ahead 7-5.

But Betances (4-4) walked Nicholas Castellanos with one out in the ninth and Martinez lined a drive to right for his 12th career multihomer game. Goodrum followed with a flyball that curled around the foul pole.

Alex Wilson (2-4) earned the win with a perfect eighth and Shane Greene recorded his 28th save.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 3

Jason Kipnis hit a three-run homer that broke a sixth-inning tie and sent Cleveland over Minnesota.

Mike Clevinger (10-7) allowed two unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and gave up four hits.

Brad Hand, the Indians' third reliever, allowed a leadoff homer to Miguel Sano in the ninth. Mitch Garver drew a one-out walk, but Hand struck out Jake Cave and Tyler Austin for his 30th save overall, and sixth since being acquired from San Diego at the trade deadline.

Cleveland reliever Cody Allen, who allowed two runs in the seventh inning and was the losing pitcher Wednesday, was booed when he entered the game with one out in the eighth.

Jake Odorizzi (5-9) was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 0

Harrison Bader and John Gant hit back-to-back home runs, Gant pitched into the sixth inning and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals have won 17 of 21 and took their tenth consecutive series, their longest series winning streak since 2009, when they also won ten in a row.

Gant (6-5) pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the first and a two-on, no-out jam in the third to win for the third time in his last four tries. He struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and has allowed one earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings.

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove (5-8) opened the game with 21 consecutive strikes, a first in the majors since pitch tracking began in 1988, according to Stats. That control didn't do him much good, though. He gave up five runs in six innings.

CUBS 5, BRAVES 4

Tommy La Stella hit the first pinch-hit homer of his career against his former team, carrying Chicago over Atlanta in a matchup of NL division leaders.

After Atlanta went ahead with a three-run fifth, La Stella launched a two-run shot off Mike Foltynewicz (10-9) that nearly reached the Chop House restaurant above the right-field seats .

It was also La Stella's first homer of the season. Freddie Freeman had three RBIs for the Braves.

Brandon Kintzler (2-3) claimed the win by getting the final out of the fifth. Pedro Strop worked the ninth for his 11th save.

ANGELS 5, ASTROS 2

Andrew Heaney threw six scoreless innings, Andrelton Simmons capped a four-run sixth inning with a three-run double and Los Angeles beat Houston.

Heaney (8-8) scattered five hits with six strikeouts to earn his first road win since Sept. 2, 2015, at Oakland.

Justin Verlander (13-9) allowed three runs and five hits but struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings. Verlander allowed three or more runs for the third straight start.

Tyler White hit a two-run homer to left field in the ninth as Houston avoided the shutout.

MARINERS 7, ATHLETICS 1

Wade LeBlanc pitched seven scoreless innings, Mitch Haniger hit his 23rd home run and Seattle jumped on Oakland early and held on for a victory.

Robinson Cano had two hits and an RBI after being dropped down a spot in the batting order after second baseman Jean Segura was scratched. Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy added two hits apiece. Haniger homered off Frankie Montas (5-4) with one out in the fourth.

LeBlanc (8-3) allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He retired 12 of his final 13 batters to win for the second time in his last seven starts.

