Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Braves, Dodgers tweak rosters for NL Championship Series

ATLANTA

The Atlanta Braves have added right-hander Chris Martin and infielder Johan Camargo to their 26-man roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martin and Camargo replace left-hander Dylan Lee and outfielder Terrance Gore from the Braves' roster for the NL Division Series win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff for the best-of-seven series, adding left-hander Justin Bruihl and right-hander Evan Phillips. They replace left-hander David Price and first baseman Billy McKinney from the Dodgers' NL Division Series roster against San Francisco.

The moves leave the Dodgers with 13 pitchers and 13 position players. The added bullpen depth will help accommodate plans to use a bullpen approach to Saturday night's Game 1, with Corey Knebel starting instead of ace Max Scherzer.

The Braves are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players, even though manager Brian Snitker also plans to use a bullpen game later in the series. Left-hander Max Fried is starting Game 1.

