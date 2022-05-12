Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his fourth goal, his side's fifth, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Brazil friendly match against rival Argentina canceled

0 Comments
SAO PAULO

Brazil's friendly match against rival Argentina scheduled for June in Australia has been canceled.

The game was planned as part of Brazil's preparations for the World Cup, but Brazilian soccer confederation coordinator Juninho Paulista said Wednesday that their Argentina counterparts made the decision to call it off.

Argentina's soccer federation did not make public comments on the issue.

Brazil will play friendlies against South Korea and Japan in Asia on June 2 and 6, respectively, and now will seek an African opponent for the June 11 slot.

FIFA ruled on Monday that Brazil and Argentina must still play their World Cup qualifying game that was suspended in September shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols.

FIFA wants the game to be held this September but neither team has committed to playing.

Coach Tite also announced his squad for the friendlies and brought striker Gabriel Jesus back. The Manchester City striker, who was a starter for the Selecao in the last World Cup, is fighting for a place in Qatar.

The only new name on the list was of 21-year-old Danilo, a Palmeiras defensive midfielder.

Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts Nov 21.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel