soccer

Brazil to face Japan in Tokyo in pre-World Cup friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil will play a friendly against Japan as part of its preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Wednesday in a statement the match will take place on June 6 in Tokyo at the National Stadium.

Brazil is scheduled to play a friendly against rival Argentina in Melbourne five days later.

Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts Nov 21.

It is still unclear whether Brazil and Argentina will play their World Cup qualifying game from September, which was suspended shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina's players had violated COVID-19 protocols. Neither Brazil nor Argentina have committed to playing the game.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

