Brazilian striker Jo confirms move to Japanese club Nagoya

Brazilian striker Jo has confirmed a move from Corinthians to Japanese club Nagoya Grampus.

The top goal scorer of the last Brazilian championship said in a press conference on Friday that he had not planned to leave his country, but considered the Japanese offer "irrefutable."

Joe did not announce the length of his contract with the recently promoted team.

Corinthians chairman Roberto de Andrade said the value of the transfer of the 30-year-old was "about 10, 11 million euros ($12-13 million)."

The former Manchester City and Everton striker returned to the spotlight at his boyhood club in 2017 after a series of behavior incidents affected his career.

Jo also said that he hopes Brazil coach Tite watches him play in Japan and gives him a chance for the next World Cup. He has not featured for Brazil recently.

