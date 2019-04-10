Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazilians score decisive goals in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

A trio of Brazilian forwards scored decisive goals in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Talisca got the first two for Guangzhou Evergrande in a 4-0 win over Melbourne Victory in Group F. The former Benfica forward scored both in the opening 10 minutes.

Yang Liyu added the third and Leigh Broxham made it 4-0 with an own-goal.

In the other group match, there was another Brazilian on the scoresheet as Douglas Vieira scored the opener in Sanfrecce Hiroshima's 2-0 victory over South Korean club Daegu FC. Vieira scored from the penalty spot and Daiki Watari added the second.

Guangzhou, Sanfrecce and Daegu all have six points in the group, while Melbourne has zero.

The third Brazilian scorer was Shanghai SIPG striker Elkeson, who scored the final goal of the match to give his team a 3-3 draw with Sydney FC in Group H.

Also, South Korean club Ulsan Horangi beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0. Kim Su-an scored late to put Ulsan in first place in the group.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

