Breeders' Cup adds $1 million to Classic and Turf purses, raising totals to $33 million

LEXINGTON, Ky

The Breeders' Cup has added $1 million each to purses for its marquee Classic and Turf races, raising the totals to more than $33 million for this fall's 41st season-ending championships.

The purse for the 1 1/4-mile Classic is now $7 million while the 1 1/2-mile Turf race will pay $5 million, the Breeders' Cup announced Tuesday, saying the increases were approved at a board meeting this month.

Del Mar will host the 14-race, two-day championships from Nov. 1-2.

Breeders' Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming said the purse increases will help the races achieve their goal of attracting the world's best thoroughbreds.

