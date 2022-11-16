Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League
Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Brentford striker Toney charged with breaching betting rules

LONDON

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period.

The 26-year-old forward last week said he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.

The alleged breaches stretch from 2017 to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.

The FA said Toney has until Nov. 24 to respond to the charges.

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad, having been called up for the recent Nations League fixtures, but was omitted when Gareth Southgate announced his final selection last week.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans."

Toney has scored 11 goals this season, including both in Brentford’s 2-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Brentford said in a statement: “The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately. We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

