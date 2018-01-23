Brewers reportedly make offer to Darvish

baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers are the latest team pursuing free agent right-handed ace Yu Darvish.

Darvish received a contract offer from the Brewers, according to multiple reports. He retweeted in Japanese a report by Yahoo Japan on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Darvish, who helped the Dodgers reach the World Series last season, is still unsigned with spring training about a month away.

The four-time All-Star also has received interest from the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros this offseason.

The Brewers went 86-76 last season and fell one game short of a National League wild-card spot. Milwaukee has already signed veteran starters Jhoulys Chacin and Yovani Gallardo this offseason.

The 6-foot-5 Darvish was acquired by the Dodgers from Texas for three prospects on July 31 just before last year's trade deadline. He only managed four outs in losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Astros.

Darvish was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 combined starts between the Rangers and Dodgers last season. He signed with Texas before the 2012 season and missed all of 2015 after elbow surgery.

© Field Level Media. All Rights Reserved. 2018