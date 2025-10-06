 Japan Today
rugby league

Brisbane Broncos beat Melbourne Storm to win first NRL premiership in 19 years

SYDNEY

The Brisbane Broncos overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to surge to a thrilling 26-22 defeat of the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

Star fullback Reece Walsh scored a try and set up three more, as well as producing two try-saving tackles, as a short-handed Brisbane repelled the Storm's late raids in front of an 80,223 crowd at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

It's the Broncos' first title since 2006, and seventh overall, and helps ease the painful memories of its last-minute defeat to the Penrith Panthers in the decider two years ago.

The Storm dominated the first half and led 22-12 at halftime after tries to Nick Meaney, Eliesa Katoa, Will Warbrick and Jahrome Hughes had canceled out Brisbane's fast start with a try to Deine Mariner in the opening minutes before Walsh scored after a powerful run to keep the Broncos in it.

As they did against the Canberra Raiders and then the defending four-time champions Penrith Panthers earlier in the finals, the Broncos rallied strongly in the second half with Walsh seemingly everywhere.

The fullback set up tries for Gehamat Shibasaki and then Mariner again as the Broncos wrested the lead and then defended grimly as injuries removed veteran halves Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt for the final 20 minutes.

A brilliant covering tackle by Walsh on Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen as the Storm threatened late on a fast break ensured the Broncos' long wait for a title ended.

Earlier Sunday, Brisbane won the women’s competition for the first time in five years with a late 22-18 win over the Sydney Roosters.

