Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.
The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956. They will open on July 23, 2032, which is winter in Australia.
“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.
When the award was later confirmed, winning the vote 72-5, Morrison raised both arms in the air and gave two thumbs up.
The victory led to a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in their five-star hotel in Tokyo.
Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.
The 2032 deal looked done months before the formal decision at the IOC meeting, which was held ahead of Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.
The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February. That decision left Olympic officials in Qatar, Hungary and Germany looking blindsided with their own stalled bidding plans.
Though the result was expected, a high-level Australian delegation went to Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic to present speeches, films and promises on stage.
The city of Brisbane sent Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Queensland sent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Australia’s federal government sent sports minister Richard Colbeck to woo Olympic voters.
They were joined by long-time Australian Olympic official John Coates, now an IOC vice president who shaped the fast-track selection process two years ago.
The first-time format, designed to cut campaign costs, gives the IOC more control and removes the risk of vote-buying.
The project will see events staged across Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Brisbane’s renowned cricket stadium, known as the Gabba, will be upgraded and may host the sport at the Games. Cricket was played once at the Olympics, at the 1900 Paris Games.
The next three Summer Games hosts — starting with Paris in 2024 — are now secured in wealthy and traditional Olympic host nations without any of the trio facing a contested vote.
The IOC and its hands-on president, Thomas Bach, have torn up the template of traditional bidding campaigns and hosting votes to lock down preferred cities with the minimum risk.
Paris and LA were competing for 2024 until Bach and Coates oversaw including the 2028 rights in an unprecedented double award four years ago.
The future hosts offer stability for the IOC which was stung by the two previous Summer Games contests being tainted by allegations of vote-buying when multiple cities were on the ballot.
The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics are still under investigation by French prosecutors. They have implicated officials who then lost their place in the IOC family as active or honorary members.
A low-risk future beckons for the IOC following the often-troubled Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in February, which will throw scrutiny on China's human rights record.
Key partners have also been secured through 2032. The IOC’s signature broadcasting deal with NBC and top-tier sponsors Coca-Cola, Visa and Omega are tied down for the decade ahead.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
29 Comments
Login to comment
englisc aspyrgend
Deepest sympathy to Brisbane and the Australian tax payers who will be lumbered with the bill for this ego fest.
Zoroto
Spent a lot of time in Brisbane. My favority city in Austrlia.
Really for sorry for the warm people of Brisbane and Queensland that their incompetent leadership decided to get involved with this farce. The difference compared to Japan is they will all be voted out.
wanderlust
Bottakuri Danshaku and the other Lords of the Rings will have their income and pension plans assured for another 12 years! Gold, Silver and probably Bitcoin on their podium.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Anyone old enough to remember the "Monorail" episode of The Simpsons?
I can imagine Brisbane after those games looking like one of the cities which bought a Monorail.
Rebecca Horne
A few years ago Brisbane held the commonwealth games, the infrastructure was so woeful and the city so under prepared that the Brisbane government had to request, urge, plead with people not to attend any events, this will be as big a train wreck as this Olympics, and I’m an expat living in japan
Hara
Australia held successful games in 2000.. we will have successful games in 2032.. Japan was 100% for the games before COVID. Unfortunately the Japanese Government never took decisive action to immunise the population in preparation for the games or cancel.
It doesn't mater now.. Time to support the athletes.
In_japan
There are many countries who can never be a part of world championship series yet they have athletes who work day and night to achieve something for their country and themselves and Olympic is perfect platform for that. Also, their are some games which has no place in world championship series but Olympics do. Yes its true there is lots of corruption and greed and high level but still its a very decent platform for players/athletes to achieve something. Michael Phelps, Usain bolt would be no-one without Olympics.
In_japan
... lol I see lot of typos in my last comment :D ing
smartacus
Interesting that the summer Olympics will be held in winter. If I remember correctly, the Sydney Olympics were held in September which seems better than July. But Brisbane's winters are not usually too cold, although this week temps have been around 14 degrees during the day.
Reckless
Yikes! Like getting accepted into your local community college.
EvilBuddha
"Brisbane’s renowned cricket stadium, known as the Gabba, will be upgraded and may host the sport at the Games."
That means no more test matches at the Gabba in the future. A disservice to all the cricket fans.
Layzee
Please don’t. Not worth it. Get out while you still can.
Michael O’ Dereiter
without a rival bid
That must bruise the IOC's collective ego. The fewer bidders there are, the fewer bribes there are.
Norm
I hope they'll negotiate on the contact with the IOC, so not to get screwed over like Tokyo.
rowiko68
I would hardly call it a "race", with only one single contender... Hosting the Summer Olympics used to be a huge honour and could bring benefits (if not necessarily of the financial kind) to the host, but these days there doesn't seem to be any appetite for staging this mega event and incurring those huge costs anymore. One has to question whether the current format still makes sense or should be overhauled.
But at least Brisbane is unlikely to experience the huge issues Tokyo is facing during these trying days...
ShinkansenCaboose
Fewer bidders mean less efficiency and preparation.
anon99999
First there were no other bidders and their victory was a certain thing. So what is with the celebrations of victory is there was no opposition to beat.
Second it is insane. Doing the same thing as other cities which all made a loss at the Olympics and expecting it to come out differently for you is the definition of inasnity,
Third they are here in Tokyo watching the train wreck Olympics go on and they still cannot see something might be wrong.
An finally it will probably have to be cancelled as Australia will be the last country still locked down as they continue searching for the perfect zero COVID cases ( And Australia, unlike Japan, will break the contract and tell the IOC where to go if it involves something like COVID)
buchailldana
Poisoned chalice if ever there was one
thetoleratedone
The winter weather in Brisbane is so nice
kaimycahl
Without fewer bids is like going to the alter with out a bride!
SwissToni
They did well enough with the Commonwealth Games. With clear skies and a fair wind (no pandemics, social upheavals etc) there’s every reason to expect Brisbane should see some decent benefits out of the Olympics.
sf2k
Laughs in climate change
Bjorn Tomention
And the winner is ........................lol , headline should be , Brisbane burdened with ...........or punished with , hardly won it when they the only ones who put their hand up for it .
How much hype and BS is there with this damn circle of doom symbol event.
Pukey2
Kiss of death for Brisbane.
Happy Day
Only one bidder?
Hopefully they’re not still on lockdown.
Dale Spenser
I guess they don't read the news much.
El Rata
So boganland has been given the 'honors'. I was hoping for the games to disappear instead after the 2020 (2021) coronagames fiasco.
Harry_Gatto
Words to salivate over.
Bradley
Congrats Brisbane. I'm sure you will do the country proud just as Sydney did in 2000 and Melbourne before that. Hopefully the spiteful malcontents and just plain nasty people that are already posting negative comments here will stop wasting oxygen before that.