Britain's Mo Farah claims 1st marathon win in Chicago

CHICAGO

Britain's Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, claiming his first marathon victory in three attempts.

Farah finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds. It was the first marathon on U.S. soil for Farah, who's won four Olympic gold medals and six world championships on the track.

Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia finished second, 13 seconds behind Farah. Japan's Suguru Osako came in third at 2:05:50. American Galen Rupp, last year's winner and Farah's former training partner, was fifth at 2:06:21.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:18:35, the third-fastest time in the history of the Chicago race. Kosgei finished second in Chicago last year.

Ethiopia's Roza Dereje finished second, 2 minutes and 43 seconds behind Kosgei. Shure Demise of Ethiopia was third at 2:22:15.

More than 40,000 runners started the race, which drew more than a million spectators.

