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Italy Japan Billie Jean King Cup Tennis
Italy's Sara Errani celebrates a point with teammate Jasmine Paolini during a Billy Jean King Cup doubles match against Japan's Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama, in Velletri, Italy, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
tennis

Titleholder Italy reaches Billie Jean King Cup finals but U.S. ousted by Belgium

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VELLETRI, Italy

Defending champion Italy advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals while 2025 runner-up the United States was eliminated by Belgium in the qualifiers on Saturday.

Italy beat Japan 3-1, clinching when Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani outclassed Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama 6-2, 7-5 on clay in Velletri, outside Rome.

The Italians are seeking a third consecutive title in the women’s team tournament.

The Americans reached the final last year for the first time since 2018 but the 18-time champion will be watching the finals in Shenzhen in September from afar again after losing to Belgium 3-1 in Ostend.

The Americans started Saturday already 2-0 down after Hanne Vandewinkel and Elise Mertens won the Friday singles. Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar kept the U.S. alive by winning the doubles in straight sets but Belgium took the tie when 149th-ranked Greet Minnen upset 16th-ranked Iva Jovic 7-5, 6-3.

“We are such a small country and it means a lot,” Mertens said. “First of all, however, we are going to celebrate tonight.”

Britain knocked off Australia 3-1 in Melbourne, Kazakhstan defeated 2023 champion Canada 3-1 in Astana, and Ukraine reached the finals for the second time and second straight year after beating Poland 4-0 in Gliwice.

Also advancing were Spain and the Czech Republic. Host nation China qualified automatically.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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