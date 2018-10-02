Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (L) and defender Casey Stoney celebrate after helping the Great Britain women's team beat Brazil at the London Olympics Photo: AFP/File
olympics

Britain set to send women's soccer team to Tokyo Games

0 Comments
PARIS

The four British national football associations are planning to send a Great Britain women's team to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, FIFA confirmed on Monday.

World football's governing body said it had received written confirmation from the English Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football Associations confirming their intention to allow a British women's team to try to qualify.

FIFA stressed that the agreement only applies to the women, and not the men.

Both England and Scotland have qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France where three nations will gain Olympic slots. FIFA said England, who finished third in the 2015 World Cup, will be the nominated country to seek one of those Tokyo places.

A Great Britain men's team played at the 2012 Olympics in London, losing in the quarter-finals. The British women's team also lost in the last eight in London.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon