Britannia advances in America's Cup while American Magic stays alive

INEOS Britannia advanced to the final of the America's Cup playoffs on Wednesday, while NYYC American Magic took advantage of a mid-race failure on the boat of Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to keep alive its hopes of pulling off an unexpected comeback in the semifinals.

The Americans won both races to cut Luna Rossa's lead to 4-3 in the first-to-five playoff series. American Magic had been on the verge of elimination after going down 4-0, and now it can advance with a pair of victories on Thursday.

The Americans won the final race of the day on Wednesday after a gear failure on Luna Rossa's boat took it out of contention. The Italian boat had to start cruising immediately after a loud pop was heard.

“You’re always going to get a few curveballs that come your way, but champion teams can deal with that, and we’ve certainly got a champion team,” Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithill said. "We have a fantastic team ashore and there’s no doubt in my mind that we will be back. I’ll make a bet and I’ll put the farm on it that we’ll be out there tomorrow.”

Switzerland's Alinghi Red Bull Racing — which also trailed 4-0 — earlier Wednesday cut its deficit against INEOS Britannia to 4-2 by winning its first race, but the British triumphed in the second race to qualify for the Louis Vuitton Cup final that will begin on Sept. 26.

“It was a tough final couple of days in the lighter conditions, hats off to Alinghi Red Bull Racing, they really pushed us hard in those lighter conditions and it was a rough day today where the wind was up and down a lot, a nasty sea state," Britannia skipper Ben Ainslie said. "A tough test for all of the teams, but I’m delighted for our team, for all the hard work and effort to get us this point.”

Alinghi skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis said they started sailing well “too late” in the playoffs.

“The boat performed well, but we missed some opportunities on the sailing side,” he said.

The winner will challenge defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America’s Cup final next month.

