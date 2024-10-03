 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
yachting

Britannia beats Luna Rossa twice and is one win away from America's Cup final

0 Comments
BARCELONA, Spain

Britain's INEOS Britannia twice defeated Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli on Wednesday to move one win away from taking on defending America’s Cup champion Team Emirates New Zealand.

The pair of victories in the Louis Vuitton Cup final gave Britannia a 6-4 lead over Luna Rossa in the first-to-seven playoff series.

The winner will get to try to topple defending champion New Zealand in the America’s Cup final starting Oct 12.

The first chance for Britannia to seal its victory in the Louis Vuitton Cup final will be on Friday, when two more races are scheduled.

Britannia and Luna Rossa had split race victories in the last four days of racing on the Barcelona beachfront.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog