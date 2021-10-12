Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British and Irish Lions assessing launch of a women's team

LONDON

The British and Irish Lions have launched a working group to explore the possibility of establishing a first ever women’s team.

The 13-person group will be chaired by Lions board member Ieuan Evans and include administrators from across rugby as well as business executives, the Lions said on Tuesday.

“I believe a women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up,” said Ben Calveley, managing director of the Lions.

“Financial viability, suitable opposition, and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.”

The Lions' men’s team is made up of players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. They have regularly toured Australia, New Zealand or South Africa since 1888.

