British and Irish Lions surge in second half to beat Queensland Reds 52-12

Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by a defender during their game against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)

By JOHN PYE

Maro Itoje bounced over to score beside the posts to trigger another second-half surge from the British and Irish Lions in a 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds on Wednesday.

The Lions are now two from two in five days in Australia after a 54-7 tour-opening win over Western Force in Perth on the weekend.

The British and Irish lineup had it tough in the first half against the Force before opening up.

On a cool, windy night in Brisbane, the Lions again took a while to get started, twice falling behind to early tries before turning a 12-7 deficit into a 21-12 halftime lead.

Skipper Itoje, who was rested for the first game, ran powerfully onto an inside pass from scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park five minutes after the break to crack the game open, with the Lions scoring three tries in 15 minutes.

Flyhalf Finn Russell again orchestrated the Lions attack before he was rested after 55 minutes.

The Lions were determined to play with pace and high-tempo, spreading the ball to the edges regularly and maintaining a positive attacking shape to generate space and scoring opportunities.

Winger Tommy Freeman was a beneficiary, scoring two tries, while Bundy Ake created opportunities in midfield and openside flanker Jac Morgan put in a player-of-the-match performance in a dominant forward pack, including a try for his efforts.

Huw Jones plucked an attempted chip kick out of the air and sprinted 60 meters for a counterattacking try to make it 47-12 and Garry Ringrose capped it off with a try five minutes into stoppage time.

The Lions have now won back-to-back matches after slipping to a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before traveling to Australia for a nine-game tour, which includes three tests against the Wallabies on July 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

The Lions will play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday in Sydney.

Irish fullback Hugo Keenan was ruled out just ahead of the match and replaced by Elliot Daly, who scored two tries in the win over Western Force. Daly hurt his left forearm in a tackle late in the second half and didn't finish the match. Welsh scrumhalf Tomos Williams was ruled out of the tour this week after injuring his left hamstring while scoring a try against the Force.

The Reds stunned the Lions with an early try and twice led in the first half.

Prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen powered through the defense and reached over to score the opener in the ninth minute after a strong break by center Hunter Paisami.

Ake was held up over the line at the back of a driving maul from a lineout in the 12th minute, and the Lions again went close to scoring in the 16th until Daly's last pass went astray with the tryline open.

The pressure paid off in the 20th when the Lions created an overlap and spread the ball wide for Freeman to score untouched.

The Reds, playing in maroon and navy colors, were missing a host of starting players on duty for Australia's test against Fiji on Sunday, but still threatened regularly.

Center Josh Flook swooped onto a short, stabbed grubber kick from scrumhalf Kalani Thomas as the Lions defense rushed up, collected the half-volley and dived over to give the Reds a 12-7 lead after 25 minutes.

The Lions went within inches of scoring two minutes later but couldn't ground the ball. There was no doubt over prop Andrew Porter's barging try from close range in the 29th, though, and the Lions regained the lead 14-12.

The Lions took a quick tap in the 35th after the Reds were penalized for a hand in the scrum and spread it wide quickly for Duhan van der Merwe to dive inside the corner post. It was all the Lions after that.

