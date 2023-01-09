Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Buccaneers Falcons Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
nfl

Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season

0 Comments
By CHARLES ODUM
ATLANTA

Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Brady had a record 485 completions with the Buccaneers in 2021. The 45-year-old Brady entered Sunday's game against the Falcons with 477 completions, leaving him only nine away from a new record.

Brady set the mark on a 5-yard completion to Russell Gage, the former Falcons receiver, early in the second quarter. The sideline pass gave Brady nine completions on his first 12 attempts and 486 for the season.

Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina and couldn't improve its No. 4 seed in Sunday's game.

Though Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles followed through with his plan to start his healthy regulars, it was not known how long he would stick with Brady.

The Buccaneers had three active quarterbacks against the Falcons for only the second time this season. Top backup Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask could play behind Brady. Trask, a second-year player, was active for only the second time in his career and he has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Brady didn't need long to close in on the record. He completed four passes for 38 yards on Tampa Bay's opening drive, including an 8-yard touchdown lob to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog