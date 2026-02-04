Buoyant England eager to end Franco-Irish grip on Six Nations

England captain Maro Itoje lifts the Hillary Shield after his side's 33-19 win over New Zealand at Twickenham in November

rugby union

By Julian Guyer

England head into the Six Nations as genuine contenders to break France and Ireland's grip on the competition with coach Steve Borthwick relishing the high expectations on his revitalised side.

France and Ireland have shared the last four Six Nations titles between them.

But England have won their last 11 tests and will be firm favorites to get off to a flying start against struggling Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

That is despite captain Maro Itoje being on the bench after he missed the start of England's initial preparations to attend his mother's funeral in Nigeria.

It is six years since England last lifted the Six Nations trophy and a decade on from their last Grand Slam.

"We have got too many second places and too many third places," said hooker Jamie George, who will lead England against Wales instead of Saracens teammate Itoje.

Borthwick is also in uncharacteristically bullish mood, already eyeing up a potential Grand Slam decider away to France.

"On March 14 in Paris, we want to be in a position entering that game where we can achieve what we're all aiming to achieve," he said.

Reigning champions France have traditionally done well in the Six Nations after British and Irish Lions tours.

Les Bleus won titles in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2022 –- three of them Grand Slams -- and will now look to exploit any lingering fatigue felt by players involved in the combined side's 2025 series win in Australia.

France captain Antoine Dupont returns after the scrum-half's eight months out with a knee injury, but Uini Atonio's career is over after a heart attack forced the powerhouse prop's retirement.

Dupont's men launch the tournament at home to Ireland -- the first Thursday fixture in the Championship's history in order to avoid a clash with Friday's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

That is not the only change, with the Six Nations reduced to six weeks through the removal of one fallow week -- a move that could make life even harder for teams with a shallower playing pool.

France coach Fabien Galthie omitted Gael Fickou and Greg Alldritt, both of whom captained France in Dupont's absence, along with record try-scorer Damian Penaud from his initial squad.

Galthie has indicated the need for the youthful quartet of Theo Attissogbe, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Kalvin Gourgues and Lenni Nouchi to gain test experience.

"These prospects need to play," said Galthie. "They need the chance to make mistakes."

Ireland will be without Bundee Aki for their opening three matches following the experienced center's ban for verbal abuse of a referee while playing for provincial side Connacht last month.

That was a fresh blow to an already injury-hit Ireland side, with Andy Farrell's men looking to show that November losses to New Zealand and South Africa are not signs of a team on the slide ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Scotland go into the Six Nations bolstered by the form of United Rugby Championship leaders Glasgow.

Yet Scotland, who face a tricky opener away to Italy, have finished no better than third since the tournament was expanded to six teams in 2000.

And their frustrating habit of squandering promising positions was on show again during November losses to New Zealand and Argentina.

Wales have now gone nearly three years without a win in the Six Nations.

They have also lost 21 of their last 23 tests against all-comers, including a record 73-0 home defeat by the world champion Springboks in their November finale.

New coach Steve Tandy must try to inspire a revival against a backdrop of potential player strikes, with the Welsh Rugby Union bidding to reduce its professional clubs from four to three.

