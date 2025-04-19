 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Burnley and Leeds record narrow wins to move one step closer to Premier League return

0 Comments

Leeds and Burnley remain favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League after both teams won again on Friday to remain tied on points at the top of the Championship table.

Burnley won at nine-man Watford 2-1 and Leeds, which leads the league on goal difference, beat Oxford United 1-0. With three rounds remaining, both clubs are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, which beat Cardiff 2-0.

The top two gain automatic promotion to the Premier League and the next four go into the playoffs.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel