Burnley's Chris Wood scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020.(Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via AP)
soccer

Burnley beats relegated Norwich 2-0 to maintain European bid

NORWICH, England

Burnley kept alive its slim chances of Europa League qualification with a 2-0 victory over nine-man, already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

Emiliano Buendia was dismissed in the 35th minute for violent conduct after using an elbow on Ashley Westwood. Josip Drmic also saw red in first-half stoppage time after a mistimed diving tackle on Erik Pieters.

Burnley found time to take the lead before halftime with Chris Wood’s mistimed overhead kick beating goalkeeper Tim Krul and trickling into the goal.

Ben Godfrey then turned the ball into his own net in the 80th minute while under no pressure from the Burnley attackers to sum up the performance by last-place Norwich.

Burnley moved up to ninth place with one game remaining of the pandemic-delayed season against Brighton next Sunday.

