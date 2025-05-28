California changes competition rules for track and field final amid controversy over trans athlete

President Donald Trump speaks during the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By SOPHIE AUSTIN

The governing board for California high school sports is changing its competition rules at this weekend’s state track and field championships to allow more girls to take part amid controversy over the participation of a trans student-athlete.

The California Interscholastic Federation said it was extending access for more cisgender athletes to participate in the championship meet this weekend. The federation announced the change Tuesday after President Donald Trump posted on his social media site about the participation of a trans athlete in the competition.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the group said in a statement. “The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.”

The federation didn't specify whether the change applies to all events or only events where a trans athlete has qualified for the final. The change only applies to this weekend's competition.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, Trump threatened to pull federal funding in California if the state did not bar trans students from participating in girls sports. The post referenced AB Hernandez, a trans athlete who competes in girls track and field.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” Trump said.

The Trump administration launched an investigation earlier this year over a law that says districts can’t force teachers and staff to notify parents if a student changes their gender identity at school.

Trump’s comments came months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on his podcast that transgender girls’ participation in girls sports was “deeply unfair.”

Trump said he planned to talk to Newsom about the issue Tuesday. The governor’s office did not immediately confirm the call but weighed in on the California Interscholastic Federation rule change.

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness — a model worth pursuing,” Gardon said. “The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

The Associated Press tried to reach Hernandez’s mother through an email address and phone number listed in public records, but has not heard back.

Hernandez is scheduled to compete in the girls varsity triple jump, high jump and long jump in the state finals.

Hernandez won the triple jump, placed third in the long jump and eighth in the high jump in the CIF Division 3 preliminary competition on May 11, according to CIF results.

