Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Calvert-Lewin penalty earns Everton 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League

By JAMES ROBSON
LONDON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for relegation-fighting Everton at Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England striker hadn't scored in his previous 23 games, dating back to Oct. 29, but was calm enough to fire in an 88th-minute penalty at St James' Park and earn Everton what could be a valuable point in its bid for survival.

Newcastle had dominated for long periods and looked set to boost its own hopes of securing European soccer next season after Alexander Isak struck in the 15th.

It was the Sweden international's 19th goal of the season and came after he showed quick feet in the box before sweeping a low shot past Jordan Pickford.

Everton defender James Tarkowski inadvertently hit his own crossbar with an attempted clearance in the second half and VAR denied Newcastle a second goal through Dan Burn for offside before Everton's leveler.

Again VAR intervened by inviting referee Tony Harrington to review footage of substitute Paul Dummett hauling Ashley Young to the ground.

The official duly pointed to the spot and Calvert-Lewin did the rest.

Nottingham Forest moved three points clear of the drop zone with a 3-1 home win over Fulham.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White fired Forest into a 3-0 halftime lead. Tosin Adarabioyo pulled one back for Fulham after the break.

Second from bottom Burnley drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton but is now six points adrift of safety.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

