Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Trudeau makes an announcement on Bowen Island
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement on Bowen Island in British Columbia, Canada, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier Photo: Reuters/JENNIFER GAUTHIER
sports

Canada PM Trudeau blasts Hockey Canada leaders after sex assault fund reports

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday it was hard to trust those in charge at Hockey Canada after reports that the national governing body maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

According to a report on the Globe and Mail website, a multimillion-dollar fund financed by registration fees of players across the hockey-mad country is used to settle abuse claims with minimal outside scrutiny.

"Right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada," Trudeau said in response to a question during an unrelated news conference in Bowen Island, British Columbia.

"What we're learning today is absolutely unacceptable. It's why a number of days ago or weeks ago, we froze funding to Hockey Canada pending significant reforms and transparency and accountability."

Hockey Canada did not immediately reply when asked by Reuters to comment on Trudeau's remarks.

In April, a woman filed a lawsuit that alleged she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by eight hockey players following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event in 2018.

Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May. The allegations against the unnamed players have not been proved in court.

Last month, the Canadian federal government froze funding to Hockey Canada over its handling of the alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement while a number of sponsors have paused their relationship with the organization.

Earlier this week, Hockey Canada said it decided to re-open an investigation into the alleged sexual assault as part of a plan to eliminate a "culture of toxic behaviour" within the sport.

"When I think about the culture that is apparently permeating the highest orders of that organization, I can understand why so many parents, why so many Canadians who take such pride in our national winter sport are absolutely disgusted by what's going on," said Trudeau.

"Certainly as a government we will continue to be unequivocal in our condemnation of what we're learning and mostly in our demands that things change significantly."

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog