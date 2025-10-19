 Japan Today
China Open Tennis
Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after scoring a point against Coco Gauff of the United States during a women's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, China, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
tennis

Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to WTA's Japan Open final with win over Cîrstea

OSAKA

The last remaining seeded player at the WTA's Japan Open has reached Sunday's final — Leylah Fernandez defeated 35-year-old Sorana Cîrstea 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

At 4-4 in the deciding set Saturday, Fernandez broke Cîrstea's serve, then held her own serve in the next game to advance.

The fourth-seeded Canadian player will face 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova in the final. Valentova beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Cristian advanced to the last four when top-seeded Naomi Osaka pulled out with a left leg injury on Friday, giving the Romanian player a walkover in her quarterfinal.

Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, advanced to her eighth career final. Her only run to a semifinal this season came at the WTA 500 D.C. Open, where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final for her fourth WTA singles title.

Fernandez lost in three sets to Coco Gauff in the second round of the China Open in late September.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

