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APTOPIX Saudi Arabia Cape Verde WCup Soccer
Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri (4) and Cape Verde's Nuno da Costa (21) collide was they try to head the ball during the second half of the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
sports

Cape Verde’s dream run continues, becoming smallest country into World Cup knockout round

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN
HOUSTON

Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw to become the smallest country to earn a spot in the knockout round following a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The small island nation off the western coast of Africa, which is making its debut on soccer’s grandest stage, already held 2010 champion Spain to a 0-0 draw and then came from behind to get a 2-2 result against Uruguay.

Cape Verde’s three points put the team in second place behind Spain, which beat Uruguay on Friday night and won the group.

Cape Verde will play reigning World Cup champion Argentina in Miami on July 3.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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