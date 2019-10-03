Newsletter Signup Register / Login
St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Washington Capitals' Jakub Vrana, right, during overtime in St Louis on Wednesday. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime. Photo: AP
ice hockey

Capitals beat Stanley Cup champion Blues 3-2 in OT in opener

ST LOUIS

Jakub Vrana scored at 2:51 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Vrana beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot to the upper corner for his first point in five career games against the Blues.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov also scored, and Braden Holtby made 21 saves for the Capitals.

Sammy Blais and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, and Binnington made 31 saves.

The Blues raised their Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony that featured a video of members of the team celebrating with the cup during the offseason and highlights of the postseason run.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 3

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored twice in Toronto’s four-goal second period against Ottawa.

Matthews gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 8:02 of the second and made it 4-2 on a power play with 5:10 left in the period. He has nine goals and two assists in the four season-opening games, starting with a four-goal game against the Senators in his NHL debut in 2016.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, Frederik Gauthier and Trevor Moore also scored, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Scott Sabourin scored in his NHL debut for Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk, and Bobby Ryan added goals, and Craig Anderson made 37 saves. Former Toronto assistant D.J. Smith made his debut as an NHL head coach.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SHARKS 1

LAS VEGAS -- Reilly Smith had two goals, Cody Glass scored the first of his career and Vegas beat San Jose in the opener for both teams.

Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves to earn the win in the 799th game of his career.

Fleury, now in his 16th season, improved to 10-5-0 in openers. The victory tied him with Curtis Joseph (10-2-0) and Martin Brodeur (10-5-3) for the most season-opening wins in NHL history.

Vegas, which will play in San Jose on Friday, improved to 6-1-2 all-time against the Sharks in the regular season.

Marcus Sorensen scored for San Jose. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

OILERS 3, CANUCKS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid snapped a third-period tie and Edmonton topped Vancouver in Dave Tippett’s debut as Oilers coach.

McDavid broke a 2-all deadlock with 5½ minutes to play, splitting the defense before beating goalie Jacob Markstrom on a strong solo effort.

Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 31 saves in his first game with Edmonton.

Alexander Edler and Tanner Pearson had the goals for the Canucks, who won their previous five openers.

