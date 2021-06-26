Lions captain Jones injured in 28-10 win over Japan

British and Irish Lions' captain Alun Wyn Jones holds the trophy at the end the friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

rugby union

Shock and panic is not the right reaction for the British and Irish Lions to losing their captain a day before the tour of South Africa, their coach says.

Alun Wyn Jones, selected for his fourth Lions tour and first as captain, dislocated his left shoulder in the 28-10 win over Japan on Saturday and will not be leaving with the team on Sunday to South Africa.

Coach Warren Gatland, despite admitting to his own deep disappointment at losing a player he's coached for a dozen years, said they all needed to project composure.

“If you go into a shock scenario and look as if you are panicking then it will reflect badly on us,” Gatland said. ”Let's make the right decisions and do it as quickly as we can in the calmest way that we can.”

Gatland was having to pick a replacement lock and new captain. The lock choices included Scotland's Jonny Gray and Ireland's James Ryan. Contenders for captain included England skipper Owen Farrell and Welsh hooker Ken Owens, who stood in when Jones was injured only seven minutes into the tour warmup at Murrayfield.

Jones was hurt when being cleared off a ruck. The shoulder popped back in easily and Jones watched the game from the stands, but such injuries prevent heavy lifting for at least six weeks.

The tour will be finished in six weeks.

“It's devastating news. It's very disappointing for him,” Gatland said. ”Best case scenario is he might be OK for the first test (on July 24, in four weeks).”

Jones was an easy pick as Lions captain. He played every test of the previous three Lions tours, and the Wales skipper is also the world record holder for test caps.

Flanker Justin Tipuric also went off with a shoulder injury in the first half after being cleared off a ruck. Gatland suspected it was a stinger and was confident scans will not show any nerve damage and Tipuric can remain on tour.

But he's the third loose forward injured before the team flies south. Hamish Watson, the Six Nations' best player, was concussed in training midweek and Jack Conan was withdrawn against Japan with 10 minutes left so a hamstring issue didn't worsen.

Also, tighthead prop Zander Fagerson was withdrawn from the starting XV after a back spasm.

The injuries blighted what was otherwise a convincing tour warmup for the Lions in front of their first and last crowd, a limited 16,500. All eight games in South Africa will be without spectators.

In Jones' absence, Lions veterans stepped up and the lineout didn't miss a beat. Lineout takes by Iain Henderson launched two first-half tries, and Owens, man-of-the-match flyhalf Dan Biggar and center Robbie Henshaw pulled the strings.

Just five minutes after Jones departed, midfielder Bundee Aki sliced through off lineout ball and right wing Josh Adams stepped two defenders and reached out to score the first try.

From an intercept by Henshaw, the Lions worked the ball left and right, and wing Duhan van der Merwe took ruck ball to the tryline without a defender in sight. Biggar converted both tries from the right sideline.

From another Henderson lineout take, Henshaw burst off the ruck pass and barged across.

Japan, playing the Lions for the first time, was full of energy but not accuracy, and the Lions defence upheld the 21-0 lead into halftime.

Courtney Lawes, who replaced Jones, blew a try when he lost control trying to ground it, but minutes later flanker Tadhg Beirne screamed over between the posts after a great pass from Biggar.

Japan finally got over the tryline it had been threatening, after replacement loosie Kazuki Himeno ran over Lions forwards Taulupe Faletau and Jamie George.

The Lions played the last 10 minutes with 14 men after Conan went off and the bench had been cleared. The Lions came under severe pressure. Himeno was denied a second try when he was held up by Henderson and Beirne, and a crosskick into the Lions in goal was barely defused by Anthony Watson.

For all their enthusiasm and cleverness, Japan was well contained by the Lions.

Japan moves on to Ireland next weekend, when the Lions will be playing their namesake Lions in their tour opener in Johannesburg, where the new captain is sure to be projecting calm and determination.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.