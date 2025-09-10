 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
cricket

Captains vow controlled aggression in India-Pakistan showdown

0 Comments
DUBAI

Rival captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav vowed to keep controlled aggression when Pakistan and India clash in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the countries' first match since their conflict in May.

The encounter in the eight-team Twenty20 international tournament comes after India and Pakistan exchanged deadly cross-border military action earlier this year.

The two countries stepped back from all-out war but bitterness remains on both sides.

The neighbors only play each other in cricket in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.

Agha said his Pakistan team will channel any aggression in the right way.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha said in Dubai on Tuesday. "You can't stop fast bowlers because that's what keeps them going. So whoever wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome.

"From my side there are no instructions to anyone as long as they stay grounded."

India and Pakistan last met in cricket, again in Dubai, in February in the 50-over Champions Trophy, with India winning and going on to lift the title.

Skipper Suryakumar agreed with his Pakistan counterpart. "Aggression is always there on the field and without aggression you cannot play the game," he said.

India are eight-time Asia Cup champions and the reigning holders.

They and Pakistan, champions twice, are placed in Group A alongside hosts United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Afghanistan kicked off the competition in a Group B clash against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The other teams in that group are six-time champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India open their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday while Pakistan play Oman on Friday, both in Dubai.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel