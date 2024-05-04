 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Tennis Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
tennis

Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with right forearm injury

0 Comments
ROME

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open on Friday because of the right forearm injury that already prompted him to pull out of tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The announcement comes two days after Alcaraz’s bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

“I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury,” Alcaraz wrote on his social media channels. “Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain free.”

In Madrid, Alcaraz played with a compression sleeve on his right forearm.

The Spaniard will celebrate his 21st birthday on Sunday.

The Italian Open starts next week.

Alcaraz — the reigning Wimbledon champion and the 2022 U.S. Open champion — is now due to play next at the French Open, which starts May 26. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals last year at Roland Garros.

Second-ranked Jannik Sinner and fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev are also dealing with physical issues.

Sinner withdrew before his quarterfinal in Madrid because of a hip injury and Medvedev retired after losing the first set of his quarterfinal in the Spanish capital to Jiri Lehecka — during which he required treatment to his upper right leg.

Top-ranked Djokovic, who did not play in Madrid, is expected back in Rome.

Alcaraz made his only appearance in Rome last year, when he was beaten by qualifier Fabian Marozsan in his second match.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog