FILE - Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe stands in front of the former manager Alex Ferguson during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, England, on Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
sports

Man United's Jim Ratcliffe reminded of his responsibilities but no FA charge for 'colonized' claim

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has been reminded of his “responsibilities as a participant in English football” after he triggered a storm of criticism for claiming Britain had been “colonized” by immigrants.

But England's Football Association will not be charging Ratcliffe over his comments, which were widely condemned by political figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the club's supporters.

The governing body issued Ratcliffe with a reminder of his responsibilities when taking part in media interviews, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS, made the comments during an interview with Sky News, which aired last week.

“You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said. “I mean, the U.K.’s been colonized.”

Ratcliffe's comments touched a nerve in Britain, where immigration is a divisive issue. He later said he was sorry his choice of language had “offended some people.”

Starmer had earlier called for him to apologize, saying “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country".

United fans, who are proud of the diversity within the team and its supporter base, also condemned his words.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said the “senior leadership should make inclusion easier, not harder.”

Critics accused Ratcliffe of “hypocrisy,” saying he has chosen to make his home in Monaco to reduce his U.K. tax bill.

United's head coach, Michael Carrick, said earlier Friday that the Premier League club was proud of its culture of equality and diversity.

Carrick, who was recently hired as coach until the end of the season, faced the media for the first time since Ratcliffe’s remarks and he was asked for his response.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place," he said. “What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

