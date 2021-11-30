Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Soccer Champions League
Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick, 3rd left, shakes hands with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay at the end of a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
soccer

Carrick to lead United against Arsenal; Rangnick awaits visa

MANCHESTER, England

Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa.

Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm — a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,” United said Tuesday.

