Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Kyogo Furuhashi is good to go for Celtic's Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar although it is unclear if he was affected by racist abuse he suffered last Sunday from some Rangers fans Photo: AFP
soccer

Celtic's Japanese star Furuhashi ruled out for several weeks

0 Comments
LONDON

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will be sidelined for "at least three to four weeks" after the Japan star suffered a knee injury.

Furuhashi had made a flying start to life with the Scottish Premiership club, scoring seven times in nine games since joining from Vissel Kobe in July.

But the 26-year-old could miss at least seven games if he is unable to return ahead of schedule from the injury he sustained on international duty with Japan.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's league game against Ross County, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "As everyone is aware he picked up an injury playing with the national team.

"We have got him back and the initial assessment is we are looking at least three to four weeks at this stage.

"At the same time he is pretty optimistic about working hard to get back so we will just have to wait and see."

Furuhashi's absence puts a significant dent in Celtic's hopes of seizing the initiative in the title race.

Celtic are currently sixth in the table, four points behind early leaders Hibernian.

"It is disappointing for him because he has obviously had a great start to his Celtic career and it is one of those things," Postecoglou said.

"We obviously wanted to keep it going but we understand it is part of football."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel