Britain Soccer Champions League
Celtic's Arne Engels reacts after his a penalty kick was saved during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Celtic and Young Boys at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
soccer

Celtic forward Furuhashi has 3 disallowed goals in first half against Young Boys in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi had a first-half hat trick of disallowed goals in the Champions League against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Watched at Celtic Park by the Scottish champion’s most famous fan, Rod Stewart, a penalty kick by Arne Engels also was saved.

Somehow, Celtic went in at halftime still at 0-0.

Young Boys has lost all six games so far in the new Champions League format.

Furuhashi was judged offside after he found the net with shots in the sixth and 34th minutes, and another neat shot in the 31st was overturned on video review because of a foul by captain Callum McGregor before he passed to the Japan forward.

Young Boys goalkeeper Marvin Keller dived to his left to save a spot-kick in the 41st from Engels, who did not deceive with a stutter-step run-up to the ball.

Celtic started the game in 23rd place in the 36-team standings needing a victory to move close to the knockout phase. The top 24 teams advance after the last round of games next Wednesday.

