Champions China drawn with North Korea at 2026 Women's Asian Cup

Defending champions China were drawn in the same group in Sydney Tuesday as three-time winners North Korea for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, while powerhouse Japan will take on Vietnam, India and Taiwan.

China are gunning for a 10th title and will also face tournament debutants Bangladesh and Uzbekistan in Group B at the showpiece event in Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney from March 1–21 next year.

Japan, the highest FIFA-ranked team in the competition at seven, are top seeds in Group C, aiming to add to their 2014 and 2018 triumphs.

They will be making their 18th Asian Cup appearance and 16th in a row -– both records.

Hosts Australia, the 2010 winners, have their work cut out in Group A with 2022 runners-up South Korea, Iran and the Philippines.

They will be looking to channel the home support that drove them to the semi-finals at the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, progress to the quarter-finals, with the top six finishers booking their tickets to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Group A - Australia, South Korea, Iran, Philippines

Group B - North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

Group C - Japan, Vietnam, India, Taiwan

