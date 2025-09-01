New Zealand, Springboks reach Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

New Zealand's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe runs in her 50th Test try during the champions' 62-19 Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C win over Japan in Exeter

rugby union

By Julian Guyer

Reigning champions New Zealand reached the quarterfinals of the Women's Rugby World Cup with a game to spare on Sunday as South Africa made it through to the knockout phase for the first time.

Ireland and France also qualified as well, with the only quarterfinal spot still up for grabs in Pool A where Australia and the United States' thrilling 31-31 draw on Saturday has left both countries battling to join tournament hosts and favorites England in the last eight.

New Zealand beat Japan by an ultimately convincing 62-19, a win that also ensured Ireland qualified from Pool C after a 43-27 victory over Spain earlier Sunday.

It was a similar story in Pool D, with South Africa's hard-fought 29-24 win over Italy, their first over Le Azzurre, and France's 84-3 thrashing of newcomers Brazil deciding qualification.

The only remaining issue in both groups is the finishing order.

The Black Ferns' win in Exeter proved a landmark occasion for Portia Woodman-Wickliffe who became the first player, man or woman, to score 50 Test tries for New Zealand.

She only did so after Japan produced one of the shocks of the tournament by opening the scoring against the six-time world champions in just the fourth minute, courtesy of a superb finish from wing Sakurako Hatada.

Woodman-Wickliffe launched the resumption of normal service when she scored New Zealand's equalising try in the 12th minute -- a further vindication of the outstanding 34-year-old wing's decision to come out of retirement from 15-a-side-rugby.

From then on it was largely one-way traffic, with teenage New Zealand full-back Braxton Sorensen-McGee scoring a hat-trick and 21-year-old Jorja Miller crossing for two tries.

"Our discipline really cost us," said New Zealand coach Allan Bunting. "I was happy looking at young Brax out there, shining like a little star that she is."

Japan coach Lesley McKenzie, meanwhile was buoyed by "some massively positive passages of play" ahead of her side's concluding pool match with Spain, where both teams will be looking for their first win of the tournament.

Ireland -- who did not qualify for the last World Cup three years ago -- ran in seven tries against Spain but conceded five as well.

"The seven tries aren't to be sniffed at, there's some good tries, good variety," said Ireland coach Scott Bemand.

Spain coach Juan Gonzalez praised his side's determination against an Ireland side ranked fifth in the world.

"I feel proud that the girls kept fighting to the last minute of the game."

South Africa, unlike their four-time world champion men's side, had never before got out of pool play at a World Cup.

But Springboks No 8 Aseza Hele, who scored a hat-trick against Brazil, sent them on the way Sunday with another try before full-back Nadine Roos also went over.

Italy responded through Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and Vittoria Vecchini, either side of Springbok wing Ayanda Malinga's try.

Le Azzurre, beaten 24-0 by France in their World Cup opener, leveled the scores just after the break through flanker Francesca Sgorbini's try.

South Africa forward Sizophila Solontsi added another try only for Sara Seye to draw Italy level again in a thrilling contest.

But the Springboks kept their composure, with Sinazo Mcatshulwa forcing her way over to secure a memorable win.

"This is unreal, it is so emotional. We have never made the quarters, we have never beaten Italy," said Springbok women's coach Swys de Bruin.

France ran in 14 tries against Brazil including nine in the first half alone.

Marine Menager and Kelly Arbey both scored two tries, with scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus, back from suspension, typically sharp in Exeter.

"I didn't feel any pressure, I just wanted to come back and show what I could do," said Bourdon Sansus, the player of the match.

Brazil, however, arguably scored the try of the game, their first at a World Cup, in the 64th minute when Bianca Silva's outrageous dummy took her through the French defence before the replacement back sprinted in from over 40 metres.

"The first half was really shocking for our players," said Brazil coach Emiliano Caffera. "In the second half we started to do some things. We scored a try. I am very proud of the girls."

© 2025 AFP