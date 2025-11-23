Chaos and drama mark Springboks' first win in Dublin in 13 years

South Africa's Damian Willemse, right, scores a try during the rugby union Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

rugby union

South Africa beat Ireland in Dublin for the first time in 13 years, winning 24-13 after a dramatic and chaotic incident-packed match on Saturday.

The Irish struggled to handle the Springboks' physicality and a green mist descended in which they conceded a 20-minute red card and four yellow cards. For a time, Ireland was down to 12 men.

South Africa turned the pressure into four tries, one of them a penalty try, and a third straight win on their European tour with only lowly Wales to visit.

The penalty try, awarded against Ireland's backpedalling scrum in first-half injury time, lifted the Springboks to a 19-7 lead as a train of Irish players were brandished with yellow cards by referee Matthew Carley.

Carley's halftime whistle prompted loud booing from the packed crowd in Aviva Stadium.

But short-handed Ireland was all heart after the interval, outscoring South Africa 6-5.

South Africa got a moment of solo brilliance by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu but Jesse Kriel was held up over the line and Canan Moodie knocked-on in goal under pressure.

The Irish were unable to break the Springboks' defense in the second half, even after besieging their try-line for the last five minutes. They finally got a man advantage in the 78th when replacement Boks scrumhalf Grant Williams was yellow-carded but the visitors held out.

