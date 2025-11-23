 Japan Today
Ireland South Africa Rugby
South Africa's Damian Willemse, right, scores a try during the rugby union Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
rugby union

Chaos and drama mark Springboks' first win in Dublin in 13 years

DUBLIN

South Africa beat Ireland in Dublin for the first time in 13 years, winning 24-13 after a dramatic and chaotic incident-packed match on Saturday.

The Irish struggled to handle the Springboks' physicality and a green mist descended in which they conceded a 20-minute red card and four yellow cards. For a time, Ireland was down to 12 men.

South Africa turned the pressure into four tries, one of them a penalty try, and a third straight win on their European tour with only lowly Wales to visit.

The penalty try, awarded against Ireland's backpedalling scrum in first-half injury time, lifted the Springboks to a 19-7 lead as a train of Irish players were brandished with yellow cards by referee Matthew Carley.

Carley's halftime whistle prompted loud booing from the packed crowd in Aviva Stadium.

But short-handed Ireland was all heart after the interval, outscoring South Africa 6-5.

South Africa got a moment of solo brilliance by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu but Jesse Kriel was held up over the line and Canan Moodie knocked-on in goal under pressure.

The Irish were unable to break the Springboks' defense in the second half, even after besieging their try-line for the last five minutes. They finally got a man advantage in the 78th when replacement Boks scrumhalf Grant Williams was yellow-carded but the visitors held out.

