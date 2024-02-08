Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chelsea beat Aston Villa to ease the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) Photo: AFP
soccer

Chelsea beat Aston Villa to ease pressure on Pochettino

0 Comments
BIRMINGHAM

Chelsea eased the spotlight on manager Mauricio Pochettino with a dominant 3-1 win at Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, as Nottingham Forest set up a clash against Manchester United.

Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez struck for the Blues at Villa Park to banish memories of a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Chelsea were booed off by a disgruntled home support at the weekend as Wolves' rout followed a 4-1 thrashing at Liverpool a week ago.

With Pochettino's men languishing in 11th in the Premier League, an early FA Cup exit would have further ramped up the pressure on the Argentine.

Pochettino insisted on Tuesday he would not lose his hair over the stress of the job and was rewarded for some bold calls with his team selection.

Thiago Silva was dropped to the bench just hours after his wife apologised for a social media outburst in which she called for "change" at the club.

Raheem Sterling was also left out on a night when a number of Chelsea's expensive young guns stood up to be counted.

"I think (it) was one of the best or maybe the best performance of the season," said Pochettino. "It arrived in a very good moment for us.

"We have a young team. It's about being solid and consistent and it is the most difficult thing in a young team."

It was one of the club's academy graduates who got the ball rolling as Gallagher smashed home from close range for his first goal of the season.

Jackson has been guilty of missing some glaring chances early in his Chelsea career, but was deadly with a downward header from Malo Gusto's cross to double his side's lead.

Villa were unbeaten in 17 home Premier League games dating back nearly a year until Newcastle won at Villa Park a week ago.

But Unai Emery's men have exited both domestic cup competitions limply at home this season.

The tie was over before the hour mark as Fernandez's stunning free-kick made it 3-0.

Rumours in recent days have suggested the Argentine World Cup winner could be looking for an exit, just over a year since his then British transfer record move from Benfica.

But Fernandez gestured to suggest he is staying put after curling past international teammate Emi Martinez into the top corner.

Pochettino has the chance to mark a difficult first season in charge with his first trophy in English football when Chelsea face Liverpool in the League Cup final on February 25.

And they will be confident of reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they host second-tier Leeds in the fifth round.

Villa got a consolation goal in stoppage time when Moussa Diaby fired in off the post, but it was too little, too late for the home side.

Forest earned the right to host United in the last 16 but needed penalties to see of Bristol City of the Championship.

Divock Origi fired Forest into an early lead, but Jason Knight quickly levelled for the visitors.

City were then left to rue missing a host of chances to win the game before extra-time and paid the price from the spot as Sam Bell was the only man to fail to score in the shootout.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog