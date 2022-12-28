Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
soccer

Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-0 to end losing streak

LONDON

Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half at Stamford Bridge ensured three points for the London club and left it eighth in the Premier League.

Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games.

Manager Graham Potter was in need of a win with his team outside the top six at Christmas for only the second time in 22 seasons.

Chelsea took the lead after just 16 minutes when Havertz slid in to convert Raheem Sterling's low ball.

Eight minutes later Chelsea had a second, with Havertz laying the ball back for Mount — making his 150th start for the club — to superbly curl beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers from 20 yards.

Chelsea defender Reece James limped off injured early in the second half after returning from the knee injury that forced him to miss the World Cup.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

