Chelsea draws 1-1 with Liverpool in high-octane Premier League opener

Chelsea's Axel Disasi scores the equalising goal past Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

soccer

By MATTIAS KAREN

Chelsea came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday in a Premier League opener that showed the Blues have already made progress under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In the marquee matchup of the Premier League’s opening round, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after a lightning counterattack in the 18th minute and defender Axel Disasi marked his Chelsea debut by scoring the equalizer from close range in the 37th.

“It was difficult from the beginning but how we grew in the game and how we found the way to play and how we started to dominate and push Liverpool deeper and deeper, I am very pleased about everything," Pochettino said after his return to management, having sat out a year after being fired by Paris Saint-Germain.

Both teams also had goals disallowed by VAR checks in an open and chance-filled first half that highlighted just why the two rivals are trying to spend more than 110 million pounds ($140 million) on bringing in defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Caicedo has reportedly chosen to join Chelsea over Liverpool, which could prove a more important result than the draw as it was evident that both sides badly need a ball-winning midfielder of the Ecuadorian’s caliber.

Chelsea already looked a different team under Pochettino, though, playing with a level of intensity rarely seen at Stamford Bridge last season, when the club went through three managers.

The hosts dominated possession and pegged Liverpool back for large parts of the game, although new striker Nicolas Jackson struggled to get involved.

His best chance came in the 71st when he burst through on goal but had his shot saved by Alisson Becker.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s new-look midfield with summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai struggled to control the game, showing that Jurgen Klopp’s team might miss the experience of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Klopp insisted that his newcomers are up to the task.

“Our defensive problems today had nothing to do with characteristics of the midfielders, they are a bit more offensive but all of these boys can do what we want them to do," Klopp said. “We were too deep as a formation and gave the half spaces away. It’s really OK, today didn’t decide where our season will go. Let’s be positive.”

Chelsea always looked vulnerable to counterattacks, though, and Mohamed Salah had already hit the crossbar by the time Liverpool took the lead.

Salah burst forward and squared the ball for Diaz to slide in and sidefoot home past new Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Salah thought he had doubled the lead with a clinical finish in the 29th, but replays showed he was just offside when making his run into the area.

Instead, Chelsea drew level through an unlikely source. After Liverpool had cleared the ball twice following a corner, it was headed straight back into the area by Ben Chilwell, where Disasi was left alone to poke the ball past Alisson.

Chelsea then thought it had taken the lead just minutes later, but this time it was Chilwell who was narrowly offside when he was played through on goal.

Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez came the closest to a late winner, when his long-range strike in injury time was deflected narrowly wide for a corner.

That corner only led to a dangerous-looking counter for Chelsea, but substitute Mykhailo Mudryk couldn’t control the ball after rounding Alisson.

Tottenham 2, Brentford 2

Tottenham began life without Harry Kane with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, with new manager Ange Postecoglou praising the team's resilience after a trying week.

All four goals came in an action-filled first half that gave a first indication of what Tottenham will look like under Postecoglou, and without its talismanic striker.

A day after Kane sealed his move to Bayern Munich, Spurs dominated possession and scored from its only two efforts on target in the first half, and yet still had to come from 2-1 down after being undone defensively on a couple of occasions.

While both teams settled into a more cautious rhythm after the break, the opening 45 minutes of Postecoglou’s reign were enough to show that his underlying tactics will be a far cry from his predecessor Antonio Conte’s defensive rigidity and focus on counterattacks.

And while Spurs couldn't find a winner, a draw at Brentford could be seen as a positive first step given that Thomas Frank's team beat Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool at home last season.

“Football clubs move on pretty quickly,” Postecoglou said about coping without Kane. “I haven’t needed to address it, I haven’t needed to give them a warm fuzzy cuddle just to see how they are. We had a game to prepare for and they knew that. I think that was the important thing for us. ... We showed a real resilience that we’re going to need because it’s going to be a challenging year for sure."

The game's kickoff was delayed by six minutes after an issue with the water supply meant the toilets inside the stadium couldn't be used. It came a day after Arsenal's home game against Nottingham Forest was delayed by 30 minutes because of an issue with the club's new digital ticketing system.

“It is the most crazy reason for delaying a Premier League game I ever heard,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. “I know we normally hit the headlines for a lot of good things. Probably is not the worst thing to hit the headlines with, but yeah, quite crazy. ... Probably also the first time in the Premier League wasn’t it? Again, making history.”

The visitors took the lead when James Maddison delivered a pinpoint free kick that was headed in by Cristian Romero in the 11th minute. The defender then had to be taken off, though, after showing signs of a possible concussion following an earlier clash of heads.

Brentford equalized after the hosts were awarded a penalty when Son Heung-min made light contact with Mathias Jensen in the area, and Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot. Tottenham were exposed defensively again on a counter in the 36th, when Rico Henry delivered a cross to Yoane Wissa, whose shot took a deflection to sneak past Tottenham’s new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Emerson Royal then leveled for Tottenham in first-half injury time with a one-time shot from outside the area after another assist from Maddison.

Tottenham forward Richarlison, who has the job of filling the shoes of Kane, was largely kept quiet but had a shot saved by Mark Flekken in the second half.

Flekken started in goal in place of David Raya, who is expected to complete a move to Arsenal.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.