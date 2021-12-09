Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Soccer Champions League
Zenit's Magomed Ozdoev, left, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Chelsea at the Gazprom Arena in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
soccer

Chelsea draws 3-3 at Zenit; finishes 2nd in CL group

0 Comments
ST PETERSBURG, Russia

Chelsea conceded a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 at Zenit St. Petersburg and drop into a second-place finish in its Champions League group behind Juventus on Wednesday.

Juventus started the final round of group games level on points with Chelsea and beat Malmo 1-0 in a game played at the same time. Finishing second means Chelsea will play a group winner in the last 16, most likely giving the defending champion a tougher task to advance.

Magomed Ozdoev earned Zenit a point with a fierce, rising shot from just inside the area, just when it looked like Timo Werner’s second goal of the night — in the 85th minute — would be guiding Chelsea to victory.

Zenit had already secured a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout playoffs for the right to get into the last 16 of the second-tier competition.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel fielded a depleted lineup with his team guaranteed to advance, but it still included what is widely seen as the first-choice strike partnership of Werner and Romelu Lukaku, who have both recently returned to fitness after injuries. They combined to score all of the goals for Chelsea, which was trailing 2-1 heading into the final half-hour.

Werner turned the ball home from close range at a corner to give Chelsea the lead in the second minute but Zenit turned the game around with goals from Claudinho in the 38th and Sardar Azmoun in the 41st.

Lukaku tapped into an empty net in the 62nd following good work by Werner, who played a one-two with Ross Barkley, for his first Chelsea goal in nearly three months.

Werner completed the comeback by shifting the ball onto his right foot just inside the area and shooting low into the net. He had a nervy wait while video review checked for offside, but the goal stood.

There was still time, though, for Ozdoev to grab a late equalizer.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel