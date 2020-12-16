Chelsea loses 2-1 at Wolves for 2nd defeat in 4 days in Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence celebrates his goal against Chelsea during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Michael Steele/Pool via AP)

soccer

Chelsea lost in the Premier League for the second time in four days as Pedro Neto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolverhampton a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Arriving at Molineux on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Everton, Chelsea missed the chance to move into first place in the standings despite taking the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute.

Daniel Podence equalized off a deflected shot in the 66th and fellow Portugal international Neto completed the turnaround when he was played in down the left on a Wolves counterattack before driving a low finish past Edoaurd Mendy and into the bottom corner.

Chelsea has lost two straight games after going on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

