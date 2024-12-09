 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates with his teammate Marc Cucurella after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Chelsea, at the Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Dec.8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
soccer

Chelsea rallies for a wild win at Tottenham but Arsenal stumbles in Premier League title race

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Don’t listen to Enzo Maresca. Chelsea really is a Premier League challenger this season.

In a wild London derby, Chelsea conceded twice in the opening 11 minutes before recovering brilliantly for a 4-3 win at Tottenham to move four points behind Liverpool on Sunday. Cole Palmer sealed the comeback with an impudent “Panenka” penalty — one of his two converted spot kicks in the match.

Liverpool, the league leader, was inactive this round after a storm forced the postponement of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday. It gave Chelsea and Arsenal, Liverpool's closest challengers, an opportunity to apply some pressure.

Chelsea did so. Arsenal couldn't, however, after only drawing 1-1 with Fulham, despite adding to its lengthy list of goals from corners.

Maresca has been insisting Chelsea's youthful squad shouldn't be considered a contender to win the league this season. His players are too young and inexperienced, he maintains.

Few will accept that now.

After an unprecedented spending spree on players of over $1.3 billion over the last five transfer windows, Chelsea finally has a consistent team — led by Palmer on the field and with impressive direction from Maresca off it.

The Blues' only losses in the league have been to Manchester City — in the opening round, way before the champion's recent meltdown — and Liverpool. They've won their last four league games, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is getting most of its goals from set pieces.

William Saliba — one of two scorers from corners in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday — repeated the trick in the 52nd minute against Fulham to earn his team a point at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead in the 11th.

Arsenal trimmed the gap to Liverpool to six points but this will go down as a wasted opportunity.

Bukayo Saka had what looked like being a winning goal for Arsenal ruled out for offside against fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli in the buildup in the 88th.

LATE GOALS

Bournemouth and Leicester left it very late to pick up points from losing positions.

Jamie Vardy scored in the 86th and set up another goal for Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the first minute of stoppage time as Leicester staged a late recovery to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton in Ruud van Nistelrooy's second match in charge. He won his first, against West Ham, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Tariq Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh had given Brighton its two-goal cushion.

Bournemouth scored in the 87th, and again in the fifth minute of added-on time through Dango Ouattara, to win 2-1 at Ipswich, which stayed in the relegation zone with just one victory this season. Conor Chaplin put Ipswich ahead in the 21st.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog