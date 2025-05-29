Chelsea roar back to beat Real Betis in UEFA Conference League final

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring against Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final

By John WEAVER

Chelsea roared back to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw on Wednesday, becoming the first club to claim all four major European trophies.

Manuel Pellegrini's enterprising Betis caught the favorites cold in Poland through an early goal from Abde Ezzalzouli but Enzo Maresca's team were a changed side in the second half.

Two goals in five minutes changed the complexion of the game, with man-of-the-match Cole Palmer creating both openings for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson.

Substitute Jadon Sancho made the game safe in the 83rd minute, finishing from an tight angle and Moises Caicedo added gloss to the scoreline.

It means Chelsea become the first club to win the full set of Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup.

It is also the first silverware for the club since Todd Boehly's consortium took over from former owner Roman Abramovich in 2022, following an era of unprecedented success for the club.

After a bright start from both sides, Betis broke the deadlock in the ninth minute through Ezzalzouli, who scored the goal against Fiorentina that took his side to the final.

Malo Gusto lost the ball in midfield and Betis surged forward. Captain Isco produced a clever pass to find Ezzalzouli on the edge of the box and the Moroccan drilled a left-footed shot across Filip Jorgensen.

Minutes later Marc Bartra tried his luck from distance as Betis pressed for a second, but this time Jorgensen was equal to the task, producing a flying save.

Urged on by their massed ranks of fans at Wroclaw stadium, Betis went close again when Johnny Cardoso's shot from inside the box was deflected behind by Benoit Badiashile, with Chelsea clinging on.

The Premier League side were enjoying the bulk of possession but struggling to create meaningful chances, with Betis defending well and Isco, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, pulling the strings.

As half-time approached Betis goalkeeper Adrian raced off his line to deny Enzo Fernandez but Chelsea went in at half-time goalless.

Maresca brought on Chelsea captain Reece James for the struggling Gusto at the break.

The Betis boss was forced a change when goalscorer Ezzalzouli was forced off, with Jesus Rodriguez coming on to replace him.

Chelsea were level in the 65th minute following a fine move down the right after Cole Palmer produced a fine cross to pick out Fernandez.

The midfielder got between two defenders to head the ball down and past Adrian.

Suddenly Chelsea's tails were up and the fans behind the goal were in full voice.

In the 70th minute Palmer produced some magic on the edge of the box before producing a delightful cross which hit Jackson's chest and went in.

Jackson should have scored a second goal but a heavy touch allowed Adrian to gather.

But Sancho made it 3-1 when he combined with fellow substitute Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Caicedo added a fourth.

Victory for Chelsea breaks an astonishing cycle of wins for Spanish teams.

Taking into account World Cups, European Championships, Champions League and the UEFA Cup/Europa League, of the previous 27 men's finals involving Spanish teams, all 27 had had Spanish winners.

Four Spanish club sides had been defeated in that time, but in all cases by fellow La Liga sides.

Earlier, the centre of Wroclaw was packed with fans from both clubs, with green-and-white clad Betis fans outnumbering their English rivals.

Poland's interior minister said police made 28 arrests after supporters clashed in the city's market square.

