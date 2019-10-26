Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chennai says referee racially abused Japanese player

NEW DELHI

Chennai City FC says a Japanese player on the team was racially abused by a Sri Lankan referee during an International Club Cup match against the Bashundhara Kings in Chittagong.

The incident occurred in the 23rd minute when Bashundhara Kings Emon Mahmud fouled Charles Anandaraj near the box. Chennai City FC's Katsumi Yusa rushed to the Sri Lankan referee Lakmal Weerakkody and sought a yellow card for Mahmud.

"Targeted derogatory and racist remarks are extremely impudent and harmful for the person at the receiving end," the club said on Twitter. "Chennai City FC can confirm one of our players was racially abused by the referee in today's Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup game against Bashundhara Kings."

The Indian soccer club also said it raised the issue with the AFC match commissioner and Bangladesh Football Federation officials.

The referee eventually issued a red card to the Japanese for protesting in the Thursday match.

Nine-man Chennai City FC lost 3-2 to Bashundhara Kings, which ended its hope of qualifying for the semifinals.

Sad......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

