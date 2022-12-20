Chiefs continue to squeak by against league's lowly teams

nfl

By DAVE SKRETTA

Andy Reid insisted that the Kansas City Chiefs were “fired up” after their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Plenty of other people were left scratching their heads.

The Chiefs trailed the only one-win team in the NFL at halftime, eventually went to overtime and needed to force a fumble there to set up the winning touchdown in the 30-24 escape. And while it clinched a seventh consecutive AFC West title for the Chiefs, it left some wondering whether they can do any damage when the playoffs roll around.

“I mentioned it to the team, you can’t in today’s world — the NFL — you can’t go by the record. Everything is so close, the parity, and you’re off by like a fingertip catch or maybe a penalty or a turnover. It’s just one thing,” Reid said. "It has never been where there have been so many close games as there are now that have been determined by one score.

“The tape tells you the story,” he added. "You put on the tape. We knew it was going to be a battle. We felt that going in. Like I said, a well-coached team with good players. It was important that we kept going through four quarters.”

The wins all count the same, even if some look a whole lot better than others. And the Chiefs (11-3), who remain tied with Buffalo for the AFC's best record, have had quite a few that didn't look particularly good.

There was the win over the Chargers, when Jaylen Watson returned a pick 99 yards for a TD to help Kansas City avoid defeat. The game against the Raiders, when they trailed 20-10 at halftime and desperately rallied for the 30-29 victory. The squeaker over the Titans when their backup quarterback, Malik Willis, completed all of five passes. And just last week in Denver, when the Chiefs held on for a harrowing 34-28 victory over the Broncos.

It seems that nothing comes easy for Kansas City, even against the league's worst teams.

“It’s not our identity. It’s not what we want,” Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon acknowledged. “But along the course of the season, things happen. It’s not pretty. It’s not the nicest. But we find a way to win and that’s all that matters.”

Still, it begs the question: Do the Chiefs play down to the level of the opposition? And can they continue to do that and hope to jump the Bills over the final three weeks for the No. 1 seed and the lone first-round playoff bye?

“Obviously we know we have a lot to work on, to clean up at least with the turnovers and the penalties," Patrick Mahomes said, "but you have to celebrate. We still won the AFC West, and you have to enjoy that. I told the guys to do that. Enjoy it for a plane ride home tonight. We’ve got a short week this next week, so enjoy it and we’ll get right back to it.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.