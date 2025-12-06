Chiefs face must-win clash as fierce NFL rivalries renewed

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sit third in the AFC West at 6-6, adrift of even the wildcard spots, with just five regular season games remaining

Patrick Mahomes and the faltering Kansas City Chiefs face a must-win clash against the resurgent Houston Texans Sunday on a crunch weekend that features some of the NFL's fiercest rivalries.

The past decade's most dominant franchise, with three Super Bowl wins from five recent appearances, the Chiefs are in grave danger of missing the playoffs entirely for the first time since 2014.

They sit third in the AFC West at 6-6, adrift of even the wildcard spots, with just five regular season games remaining.

"You've got to win every game now -- and hope that's enough," said quarterback Mahomes following yet another narrow loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

"We don't have a choice. This is (a) critical moment ... there's a sense of urgency and a level of awareness that we all must step our game up," added defensive tackle Chris Jones this week.

The Chiefs could hardly be hosting more testing opponents in the weekend's flagship Sunday night game.

Bolstered by a peerless defense that has conceded over 20 points just twice all season, and with quarterback C.J. Stroud finding form, the Texans are on a four-game winning streak.

At 7-5 the Texans have rallied from a disastrous start to the cusp of a playoff spot.

"You've got to give respect where it's deserved, those guys have a great defensive line," said two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes.

Rivalries renewed

Elsewhere, one the NFL's oldest rivalries is renewed as the Chicago Bears grapple with the Green Bay Packers in icy Wisconsin.

The Bears (9-3) currently occupy the number one spot in the NFC. They boast one of the league's hottest offenses, but have not reached the playoffs since 2020.

Victory for the Packers (8-3-1) would bring them level on wins with the Bears atop the NFC North.

There is no love lost between their fans -- or head coaches.

Back in January, newly appointed Bears boss Ben Johnson riled his opposite number by joking that he "enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

"We know how important this rivalry is," Johnson added this week. "It goes back for a long time. Two of the most winning franchises in the NFL, and I think that continues to be the case. So, it's a big one."

Over in the AFC North, another historically intense rivalry sees the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Baltimore Ravens. The neighbors are joint-top of their division, at 6-6.

Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turned 42 this week, will be hoping to arrest a mini-slump that has seen his new team lose their last two games.

Both teams will be looking over their shoulders at the Cincinnati Bengals, whose slim playoffs hopes got a huge boost last week with the successful return of their star quarterback.

Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, leads his team to Buffalo to face an unpredictable Bills side spearheaded by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Broncos eye top

With overall NFL leaders New England Patriots on a bye week, the Denver Broncos can draw level with their 11-2 record atop the AFC if they overcome the lowly Las Vegas Raiders (2-10.)

In the tight race for the NFC West title, where three teams have nine wins, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will hope to capitalize on favorable matchups.

The Seahawks play the struggling Atlanta Falcons, and the Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday's other games include the Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville, the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland, the Washington Commanders at Minnesota, the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay, and the Miami Dolphins facing the New York Jets.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Los Angeles on Monday night to face the Chargers, with both teams occupying playoff spots on 8-4 records.

