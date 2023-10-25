Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chiefs Vikings Football
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
nfl

Chiefs WR Ross charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage

SHAWNEE, Kan.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property and was expected to be released later in the day after posting $2,500 bond.

Ross is due again in court on Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment.

Ross was arrested Monday and the sheriff's offense in Johnson County, Kansas, originally indicated on his booking record that he was accused of causing damage of up to $25,000, which would have been a felony. That total was adjusted to under $1,000.

The 23-year-old Ross has been a bit player for the defending Super Bowl champions this season. He has been active in their first seven games but has just three catches for 34 yards on the year.

The fact that he is playing at all is noteworthy. After a standout first two seasons at Clemson, Ross was found to have a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spinal area that required career-threatening surgery. Ross returned to play another season for the Tigers, then turned professional, where the Chiefs were one of the few teams willing to clear him medically to play.

