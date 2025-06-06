China suffer more World Cup heartbreak after Indonesia loss

soccer

By Jack MOORE

China's hopes of reaching only a second World Cup in their history were ended on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat to Patrick Kluivert's Indonesia in Jakarta.

Ole Romeny scored the only goal, his controversial penalty just before half time following a VAR check leaving China rooted to the bottom of Asian qualifying Group C with one game remaining.

President Xi Jinping once said he wanted China to win the World Cup, but this defeat means they have still only been to the tournament once, in 2002.

"As a coach of course I have the responsibility for the result," said manager Branko Ivankovic, who will likely face calls to quit.

The Croat said the future was bright for Chinese football despite the latest heartbreak.

They have won just two of their nine games in this round of Asian qualifying, losing seven.

"We brought the new generations and players into team China. I think we brought the motivation as well, I think this is where the future will be," said Ivankovic.

The scrappy win leaves Indonesia in fourth spot to remain alive in qualifying for next year's tournament in North America.

A sell-out crowd of 76,000 at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium was sent into raptures after the Oxford United striker Romeny tucked away his spot-kick.

The 45th-minute goal proved to be the winner after a VAR review when Ricky Kambuaya went down under minimal contact.

It came at the perfect time for the hosts, just before the break, following a drab first half.

Indonesia have 12 points with one game remaining, with teams finishing third and fourth going into a further round of qualifying for 2026.

Now only Bahrain can catch them but they must beat Saudi Arabia at home later Thursday.

"The result is the most important thing. We are happy with the result. After this, we are going to build even more," said Indonesia coach Kluivert, the Dutch great. "The things that we wanted to see came off in the game. I am very proud of my team."

Indonesia, attempting to reach a first World Cup since independence in 1945, dominated possession and defended stoutly.

China -- who won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Qingdao -- applied the pressure with their World Cup hopes fading.

After the break Indonesia goalkeeper Emil Audero was forced into a mighty save to keep out Wang Yudong's low shot from the edge of the box.

China's Brazilian-born midfielder Serginho flashed a ball across the six-yard box that only needed a touch, but failed to find a suitor.

In between Chinese attacks, Indonesia kept finding space to create chances but were unable to convert.

Indonesia right-back Kevin Diks found his way into the box but had a shot saved before blazing the rebound wide.

But it was their night, both teams largely cancelling each other out, allowing Indonesia to claim victory and spark wild scenes at the full-time whistle.

© 2025 AFP